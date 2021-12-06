Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

