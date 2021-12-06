Step Finance (STEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $10.54 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

