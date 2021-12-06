Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Steven Madden by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

