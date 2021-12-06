Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to “Buy”

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

