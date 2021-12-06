Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (BMO, BP.B, CBWBF, CWYUF, GTBAF, MDI, NFYEF, RETA, WCP)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 6th:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 404 ($5.36) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.