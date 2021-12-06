Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (BMO, BP.B, CBWBF, CWYUF, GTBAF, MDI, NFYEF, RETA, WCP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 6th:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 404 ($5.36) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

