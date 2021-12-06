Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 6th (DSP, DYNT, EFSC, ELS, EMKR, ENQUF, EXPR, FCF, FCNCA, FDMT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 6th:

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology Inc alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.