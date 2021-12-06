Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The stock has a market cap of $726.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

