Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $128.24 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Storj has a market cap of $616.40 million and approximately $128.24 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 38.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,538,012 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

