Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $526.79 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $72.84 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $526.79 or 0.01033168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.