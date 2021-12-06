Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 7778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SDIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

