Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

NYSE:SYK traded up $7.54 on Monday, hitting $254.41. 1,430,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

