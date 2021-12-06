Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.
NYSE:SYK traded up $7.54 on Monday, hitting $254.41. 1,430,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
