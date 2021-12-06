Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7-64.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 1,756,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

