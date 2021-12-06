Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

SUMO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.68. 1,756,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

