Sumokoin Price Reaches $0.0776 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $117,571.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.00396198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,611,147 coins and its circulating supply is 39,911,147 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.