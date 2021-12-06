SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $132,859.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,084,721 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

