Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

