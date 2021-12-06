SuperLauncher Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $910,440.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,025 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

