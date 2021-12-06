SVB Leerink Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.