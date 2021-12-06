Swing (SWING) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Swing has a total market capitalization of $344,580.21 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

