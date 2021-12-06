Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stake Reduced by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,577 shares during the quarter. Switch accounts for 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.65% of Switch worth $39,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,364,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 154.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

