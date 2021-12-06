Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,696. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

