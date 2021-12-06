T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

