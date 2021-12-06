Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.