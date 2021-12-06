Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $6.32, $34.91 and $7.20.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

