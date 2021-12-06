Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,418. The stock has a market cap of $606.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

