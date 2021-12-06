Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $150.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.01. 1,160,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,547. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,820 shares of company stock worth $19,429,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

