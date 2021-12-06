Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $247.57 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

