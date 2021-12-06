Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,750.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,223.14.

Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00.

Shares of TKO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.59. 193,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$735.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

