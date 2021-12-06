Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202 ($2.68).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.16). 12,823,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.61.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($138,312.40). Insiders have purchased 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.