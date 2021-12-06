Tecsys Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TCS stock opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$710.24 million and a P/E ratio of 114.75. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$39.18 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

