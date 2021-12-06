Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.30

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 36016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

