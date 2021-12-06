TerraCredit Reaches Market Cap of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

