Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

