Terry Dagnon Acquires 25,201 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,588. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

