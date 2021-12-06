Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

