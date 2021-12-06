Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Textainer Group worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.84. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

