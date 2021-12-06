The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,849,000 after purchasing an additional 645,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

