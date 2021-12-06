The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,024.43 ($66.63).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,537 ($60.17). The company had a trading volume of 243,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,597. The stock has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,368.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,830.29. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.