The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

