The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

