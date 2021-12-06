The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$98.44 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$68.61 and a 1 year high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 92.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11. Also, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

