The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. 507,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

