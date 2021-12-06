The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of KR opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

