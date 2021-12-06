The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 243,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,176. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

