The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.