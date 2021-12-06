The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $157.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.99 million and the lowest is $153.00 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 328.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $446.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $736.05 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $752.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Marcus by 64.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth $988,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.80.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

