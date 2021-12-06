The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 230,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $367.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

