The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00010950 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $5.05 billion and $2.47 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

