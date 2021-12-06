The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

