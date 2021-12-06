The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $6.63 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $694.85 million and approximately $498,609.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00013005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00092575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

